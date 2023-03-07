Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Cheer squad shines spotlight on inclusivity during basketball tournament

A cheerleading team in Iowa is enjoying and sharing the spotlight. (Source: KCCI, IGHSA, SPARKLES CHEER, CNN)
By Kayla James
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A cheerleading team in Iowa is enjoying and sharing the spotlight.

At the state basketball championship Saturday, the team included some cheerleaders with special needs. One parent said being included was life-changing for her daughter.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal as a parent,” mother Christina Jackson said.

Sophomore Jaylyn Jackson is a member of the Sparkles cheer team, a group of cheerleaders with special needs.

The Sparkles normally cheer at Johnston’s girls’ basketball games and for the football team, but this year, for the first time ever, they got to cheer at the Iowa girl’s state basketball tournament.

The Sparkles got to show off their talent throughout the week, alongside the Johnston’s varsity cheer squad.

“We can only have six cheerleaders on the court at a time, so we did a rotation -- three varsity with three Sparkles cheerleaders,” assistant activities director Melissa Rosse said.

The varsity cheerleaders helped the Sparkles squad feel comfortable performing in front of hundreds at the tournament.

“It’s just amazing to see them come here and have the chance to be with such a big crowd. it’s nice to see their confidence,” Jackson said.

Most importantly, Jackson said her daughter and the rest of the girls on the team feel included.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Nitta (pictured on right) turned himself in on Monday.
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
DLNR: Grounded yacht scuttled at sea after being ‘successfully’ freed at Honolua Bay
Stairway to Heaven
Firefighters rescue man injured while illegally hiking Stairway to Heaven trail
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HNN File
Got a new driver’s license in February? There could be a small error on it, HDOT says

Latest News

Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage
New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage
City to open dozens of new dedicated pickleball courts
City to open dozens of new dedicated pickleball courts
Thieves using hacked social media profiles to reach out to friends
Thieves using hacked social media profiles to reach out to friends
Soil clean-up begins at Haleakala following fuel spill
Soil clean-up begins at Haleakala following fuel spill