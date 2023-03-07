USGS: After 61 days of volcanic activity, eruption at Kilauea’s summit has paused

Tributes
After 61 days of volcanic activity, the eruption at Kilauea’s summit has paused, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials said Tuesday.(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:47 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 61 days of volcanic activity, the eruption at Kilauea’s summit has paused, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials said Tuesday.

Scientists said lava was no longer flowing on the crater floor of Halemaumau, where all recent volcanic activity had been confined. No significant changes have been observed along the volcano’s rift zones.

On Monday, scientists observed small “ooze-outs” of lava flowing sluggishly in the lava lake. Activity diminished in the afternoon, and by Tuesday, there was no active lava in the crater.

USGS said the reduction in activity was related to the “larger deflationary tilt drop” that began early in the morning on Feb. 17.

Researchers explained that this is a common process at Kilauea, in which the ground deflates for hours or days. This drop in pressure can then cause eruptive activity to diminish — since the subsurface pressure in the magma reservoir is lower.

Kilauea began erupting again on Jan. 5 after scientists detected a glow within Halemaumau Crater. The latest eruption started after a nearly month-long pause in activity.

Got pickleball? City plans big court expansion for popular sport
New DOE report underscores scale of ongoing teachers shortage
City to open dozens of new dedicated pickleball courts
Thieves using hacked social media profiles to reach out to friends
Father, young son have amazing close encounter with whale shark
