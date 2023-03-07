AARP Hawaii warns of imposters on social media posing to be friends

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - AARP Hawaii is urging the public to enroll in 2-step authentication safety measures on their social media accounts following recent impersonation attempts that have resulted in people losing access to their account.

For Instagram:

To set up two-factor authentication on additional devices:

From the device you’d like to add, download a third-party authentication app (example: Duo Mobile, Apple Passwords, or Google Authenticator), then open the Instagram app from that device.

Tap or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

Tap in the top right, then tap Settings .

Tap Security , then tap Two-Factor Authentication .

Tap next to Authentication App , then tap Add .

Name the device you’re adding, then tap Next .

Tap Copy Key and paste it into your authentication app.

After your Instagram account is linked to your authentication app, copy the 6-digit code your authentication app creates.

Go back to the Instagram app, tap Next and paste the 6-digit code to complete the process on that device.

For Facebook:

Turn on or manage two-factor authentication

Go to your Security and Login Settings

Scroll down to Use two-factor authentication and click Edit .

Choose the security method you want to add and follow the on-screen instructions.

When you set up two-factor authentication on Facebook, you’ll be asked to choose one of three security methods:

Once you’ve turned on two-factor authentication, you can get 10 recovery login codes to use when you’re unable to use your phone. Learn how to set up recovery codes.

Other Useful Resources

If you haven’t saved the browser or mobile device you’re using, you’ll be asked to do so when you turn on two-factor authentication. This way you won’t have to enter a security code when you log in again. Don’t click Save this browser if you’re using a public computer that other people can access (example: a library computer).

We need to be able to remember your computer and browser information so we can recognize it the next time you log in. Some browser features block this. If you’ve turned on private browsing or set up your browser to clear your history every time it closes, you might have to enter a code every time you log in. Learn more

To set up text message (SMS) two-factor authentication, you can either use a mobile number that’s already been added to your account or add a new number. Learn more about how Facebook uses a mobile number added for two-factor authentication.

Learn about what you can do if you turned on two-factor authentication but are now having trouble logging in

