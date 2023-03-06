Tributes
Motorcyclist dies following overnight motorcycle crash in Punaluu

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:37 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist has died following an overnight crash in Punaluu.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. on Kamehameha highway between Keneke’s Grill and Punaluu Beach Park.

Honolulu police said it appears a man in his 50s was speeding when he lost control of his motorcycle, ejected onto the road and crashed into a rock wall.

Emergency Medical Services said he was not wearing a helmet and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities said it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol are contributing factors in the crash.

This is the 12th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 14 during the same time in 2022.

Kamehameha Highway was closed in both directions but it has since reopened.

