Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.(Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories, INC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:25 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Florida have found a 214-year-old mollusk, based on the layers on its shells.

It’s been alive since 1809, so they named it “Aber-Clam Lincoln” after former President Abraham Lincoln who was born the same year.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaanapali Beach, Maui (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Lucky we live Hawaii: 3 Hawaii beaches ranked among top 5 in US (including no. 1 )
Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya, chair of the Nanakuli-Maili Neighborhood Board testified on Thursday...
$16M police substation meant to serve West Oahu has just one officer and sits mostly unused
EMS said they treated and transported four unknown age males with stabbing wounds.
EMS: 4 men sustain stab wounds in altercation near Pier 17 in Iwilei
Roy “China” Uemura impacted the lives of so many from his days as a beach boy to his annual...
‘He brought everybody together’: Family, friends celebrate life of Waikiki beachboy China Uemura
According to court documents, Glenn Nitta who was Mililani High School's Athletic director for...
Former athletic director at Mililani High allegedly stole $60,000 from school booster club

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (March 6, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 6, 2023)
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
Punaluu crash
Motorcyclist dies following overnight motorcycle crash in Punaluu
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers today, gusty winds and more due on Wednesday