Manafort, US government settle civil case for $3.15 million

FILE- Paul Manafort, center, arrives at court in New York on June 27, 2019.
FILE- Paul Manafort, center, arrives at court in New York on June 27, 2019. Manafort, the former chairman of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, has agreed to pay $3.15 million to settle a civil case filed by the Justice Department over undeclared foreign bank accounts. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, has agreed to pay $3.15 million to settle a civil case filed by the Justice Department over undeclared foreign bank accounts.

When the civil case was filed in April 2022, prosecutors alleged that Manafort had failed to disclose more than 20 offshore bank accounts he ordered opened in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The government sought an order for Manafort to pay fines, penalties and interest, alleging he had failed to file federal tax documents detailing the accounts and failed to disclose the money on his income tax returns. The government said false tax returns were filed from 2006-2015 and that the Treasury Department had notified Manafort of the fines and assessment in July 2020.

The settlement was detailed in court documents filed Feb. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Manafort faced criminal charges as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation into Trump’s associates. A jury convicted him in 2018 of eight financial crimes, including several related to his political consulting work in Ukraine, but the judge hearing the case declared a mistrial on 10 other counts when jurors could not reach a verdict.

Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Trump pardoned his former campaign chairman in the final weeks of his presidency.

Manafort’s ties to Ukraine led to his ouster from Trump’s campaign in August 2016, less than a month after Trump accepted the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

