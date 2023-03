HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in serious condition after an apparent stabbing in the Waianae area Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Apuupuu Road.

Honolulu EMS said the 33-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.