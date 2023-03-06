Tributes
Iolani student takes home the crown as Hawaii’s new spelling bee champion

Hawaii State Spelling Bee Champion Sophia Chan
Hawaii State Spelling Bee Champion Sophia Chan(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:02 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Iolani students took home the crown Sunday as this year’s state spelling bee champion.

Seventh grader Sophia Chan won after spelling a word she said she’s never studied before — “claimant.”

Look for Chan in the “Scripps National Spelling Bee” in May as she represents Hawaii.

The three-day competition will be nationally televised.

Congrats Sophia!

