Iolani student takes home the crown as Hawaii’s new spelling bee champion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Iolani students took home the crown Sunday as this year’s state spelling bee champion.

Seventh grader Sophia Chan won after spelling a word she said she’s never studied before — “claimant.”

Look for Chan in the “Scripps National Spelling Bee” in May as she represents Hawaii.

The three-day competition will be nationally televised.

Congrats Sophia!

