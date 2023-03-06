Iolani student takes home the crown as Hawaii’s new spelling bee champion
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:02 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Iolani students took home the crown Sunday as this year’s state spelling bee champion.
Seventh grader Sophia Chan won after spelling a word she said she’s never studied before — “claimant.”
Look for Chan in the “Scripps National Spelling Bee” in May as she represents Hawaii.
The three-day competition will be nationally televised.
Congrats Sophia!
