Hundreds of bicyclists hit streets of Honolulu in honor of teen rider killed in hit-and-run

We're joined by Christopher Salas of Hawaii Bicycling League and Nick Manago whose brother Zachary Manago was a cyclist killed by a hit and run drunk driver
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of bicyclists took the streets of Honolulu on Saturday for a rider who was struck and killed by a drunk driver in Wahiawa over a decade ago.

The annual memorial ride for Zachary Manago, called “Zach’s Ride for Safe Streets,” is put on by the Hawaii Bicycling League.

“Hawaii has such amazing 365 days of relatively good weather to bike it’s really just providing people safe places to ride,” said Travis Counsell, executive director of the Hawaii Bicycling League.

This year, it started at Kakaako Waterfront Park and ended at the state Capitol, where a rally took place.

“It doesn’t have to be this way and we have to use their memory to change the way things go forward so that this doesn’t involve another family,” state Senate Transportation Chair Chris Lee said.

Manago was a star baseball pitcher for Moanalua High School and a strong advocate for making roads bicycle friendly.

He was only 18 years old.

