HECO crews investigating power outage impacting over 13,000 Maui customers

Power outages reported across Hawaii Island.
Power outages reported across Hawaii Island.(HNN Graphics (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews are investigating an outage after over 13,000 Maui customers have lost power on Monday.

Customers in the Pukalani to Hana area were impacted, Hawaiian Electric shared on social media via Twitter.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

No word on when power will be restored.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

