Ex-Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime Hawaii public schools leader and former Mililani High School employee accused of stealing from the school has turned himself in.

Glenn Nitta, the school’s former athletic director, and his attorney arrived at the sheriff’s receiving desk Monday morning to get processed.

Prosecutors accused Nitta of stealing more than $400,000 from the school’s booster club.

They said he used the money to pay off credit cards and withdrew money from the booster club’s account at an ATM in Las Vegas.

Mililani High School officials called the allegations deeply concerning and said they are fully cooperating with authorities.

He’s out on $500,000 bail.

It’s not known when his next court appearance will be.

