Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ex-Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in

A longtime Hawaii public schools leader and former Mililani High School employee accused of stealing from the school has turned himself in.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime Hawaii public schools leader and former Mililani High School employee accused of stealing from the school has turned himself in.

Glenn Nitta, the school’s former athletic director, and his attorney arrived at the sheriff’s receiving desk Monday morning to get processed.

Prosecutors accused Nitta of stealing more than $400,000 from the school’s booster club.

They said he used the money to pay off credit cards and withdrew money from the booster club’s account at an ATM in Las Vegas.

Mililani High School officials called the allegations deeply concerning and said they are fully cooperating with authorities.

He’s out on $500,000 bail.

It’s not known when his next court appearance will be.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaanapali Beach, Maui (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Lucky we live Hawaii: 3 Hawaii beaches ranked among top 5 in US (including no. 1 )
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
DLNR: Grounded yacht scuttled at sea after being ‘successfully’ freed at Honolua Bay
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Honolulu
Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya, chair of the Nanakuli-Maili Neighborhood Board testified on Thursday...
$16M police substation meant to serve West Oahu has just one officer and sits mostly unused
EMS said they treated and transported four unknown age males with stabbing wounds.
EMS: 4 men sustain stab wounds in altercation near Pier 17 in Iwilei

Latest News

Fallen tree downs light pole, traps vehicles; portion of Vineyard Boulevard closed
Fallen tree downs light pole, traps vehicles; portion of Vineyard Boulevard closed
Midday Newscast: Crews responding after tree collapses in heart of downtown
Midday Newscast: Crews responding after tree collapses in heart of downtown
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Former Mililani athletic director accused of stealing $400K from school turns himself in
Portion of Vineyard Boulevard Closed in both directions due to fallen tree.
Fallen tree downs light pole, traps vehicles; portion of Vineyard Boulevard closed