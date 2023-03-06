Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers today, gusty winds and more due on Wednesday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two cold fronts approaching from the northwest will bring a round of showers to Kauai Oahu today, and Maui County tonight. Frequent and locally heavy showers will spread eastward along and ahead of the front affecting Kauai Oahu through the afternoon, and then Maui County during the evening. A second cold front will move into the state Tuesday night generating a period of strong and gusty westerly winds on Wednesday. A wind advisory looks to be in store with potential for an entry-level High Wind Warning (gusts to 57+ mph) is not out of the question for only the most favored zones, such as Windward Oahu. Rainfall timing for the second round of showers will be Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night for Kauai, Tuesday night for Oahu, Maui County on Wednesday, and then weakening over Leeward Big Island Wednesday night. Lighter winds and drier conditions are then expected for the second half of the week.

A small, medium-period northwest swell (315 degrees) is expected to arrive Monday, and peak on Tuesday. A much larger northwest swell (315 degrees) is expected to arrive on Wednesday, and peak from Wednesday night into Thursday. This will likely cause surf heights to reach the High Surf Warning criteria along most north and west facing shores.

