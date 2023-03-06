Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Firefighters rescue 4 small kittens from burning building

Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - No life is too small for firefighters to save, and that was the case for the firefighters in Akron who rescued four kittens who were trapped in a burning home.

The two-story house in the 700 block of Brown Street caught fire on Feb. 28.

Firefighters searched the home and found no residents inside. However, they saved the four kittens found there.

The flames were quickly put out, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Akron Fire confirmed no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaanapali Beach, Maui (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Lucky we live Hawaii: 3 Hawaii beaches ranked among top 5 in US (including no. 1 )
According to court documents, Glenn Nitta who was Mililani High School's Athletic director for...
Former athletic director at Mililani High allegedly stole $60,000 from school booster club
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
2 friends recount ‘terrifying’ encounter with tiger shark off Hawaii
Shirokiya Japan Village walk opened in 2016.
Furnishings, appliances from Shirokiya Japan Village Walk up for auction
Media mogul and Billionaire Oprah Winfrey is expanding her land on the Valley Isle.
Oprah expands her Upcountry Maui property by 870 acres

Latest News

2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas...
Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens
FILE - Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary...
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
Mountain roads shut as another winter storm hits California