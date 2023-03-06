Fallen tree downs light pole, traps vehicles; portion of Vineyard Boulevard closed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A massive tree fell Monday morning on Vineyard Boulevard closing a portion of the roadway.

The incident happened around 9:25 a.m.

Officials closed the road in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Aala Street as crews respond.

“I was just unloading my trailer for work and we heard a large crash. The tree came down took the light pole with it and smashed my work truck, blocking the whole street,” said Johny Kapahala, who was at the scene.

“It came down quick. It was a little bit stunning like your life flashing before your eyes.”

This story will be updated.

