Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Fallen tree downs light pole, traps vehicles; portion of Vineyard Boulevard closed

Portion of Vineyard Boulevard Closed in both directions due to fallen tree.
Portion of Vineyard Boulevard Closed in both directions due to fallen tree.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:54 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A massive tree fell Monday morning on Vineyard Boulevard closing a portion of the roadway.

The incident happened around 9:25 a.m.

Officials closed the road in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Aala Street as crews respond.

“I was just unloading my trailer for work and we heard a large crash. The tree came down took the light pole with it and smashed my work truck, blocking the whole street,” said Johny Kapahala, who was at the scene.

“It came down quick. It was a little bit stunning like your life flashing before your eyes.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaanapali Beach, Maui (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Lucky we live Hawaii: 3 Hawaii beaches ranked among top 5 in US (including no. 1 )
Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya, chair of the Nanakuli-Maili Neighborhood Board testified on Thursday...
$16M police substation meant to serve West Oahu has just one officer and sits mostly unused
EMS said they treated and transported four unknown age males with stabbing wounds.
EMS: 4 men sustain stab wounds in altercation near Pier 17 in Iwilei
Roy “China” Uemura impacted the lives of so many from his days as a beach boy to his annual...
‘He brought everybody together’: Family, friends celebrate life of Waikiki beachboy China Uemura
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Honolulu

Latest News

Power outages reported across Hawaii Island.
HECO crews investigating power outage impacting nearly 7,000 Maui customers
Hawaii State Spelling Bee Champion Sophia Chan
Iolani student takes home the crown as Hawaii’s new spelling bee champion
Punaluu crash
Honolulu police: Speed appears to be a factor in deadly Punaluu motorcycle crash
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, March 6, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, March 6, 2023