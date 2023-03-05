Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:09 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (CNN) – A FedEx driver narrowly escaped serious injury as he dropped off a package in Kentucky.

Severe weather moved through the city of Erlanger in the northern part of the state Friday.

A doorbell camera captured the moment when powerful winds toppled a large tree onto the porch where the driver, Tony Antal, had just stood seconds earlier.

On Saturday, Antal told CNN it was unsettling to see how close he came to dying or getting seriously injured.

At least five deaths are blamed on the strong storms that swept through Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Glenn Nitta who was Mililani High School's Athletic director for...
Former athletic director at Mililani High allegedly stole $60,000 from school booster club
Kaanapali Beach, Maui (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Lucky we live Hawaii: 3 Hawaii beaches ranked among top 5 in US (including no. 1 )
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
2 friends recount ‘terrifying’ encounter with tiger shark off Hawaii
Shirokiya Japan Village walk opened in 2016.
Furnishings, appliances from Shirokiya Japan Village Walk up for auction
Media mogul and Billionaire Oprah Winfrey is expanding her land on the Valley Isle.
Oprah expands her Upcountry Maui property by 870 acres

Latest News

Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with...
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
Major General Paula Lodi of the 18th Theater Medical Command at Fort Shafter is one of the...
The U.S. Army just promoted its first female active duty 2-star general in the Medical Service Corps
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish...
Ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t challenge Trump in 2024