Using CPR in life and death emergencies

Here's a look at how you can use chest compressions, mouth to mouth breathing and automated external defibrillators in an emergency.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The procedure we know as CPR -- cardiopulmonary resuscitation -- has been an important life saving tool since 1960.

CPR instructor Koa Flagg joined Sunrise Weekend to explain how you can use chest compressions, mouth to mouth breathing and automated external defibrillators in life and death emergencies.

For information on CPR training, call 808-277-8203.

You can also learn more about courses offered by the American Heart Association, visit elearning.heart.org.

