Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and husband are divorcing

FILE - President-elect Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accompanied by her husband,...
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accompanied by her husband, George, speaks with members of the media as they arrive for a dinner at Union Station on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, the day before Trump's inauguration. The couple posted a joint statement on their Twitter accounts Saturday, March 4, 2023, announcing they are divorcing.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kellyanne Conway, a senior presidential adviser in the Trump White House, and her husband, attorney George Conway, a prominent critic of the former president, say they are divorcing.

The Conways posted a joint statement on their Twitter accounts Saturday, which said in part that “we are in the final stages of an amicable divorce.” The two said their marriage more than 20 years ago included “many happy years” and “four incredible children.”

Washington observers questioned the state of their union after George Conway began criticizing Donald Trump with a fervor that often matched his wife’s support of the president. While Kellyanne Conway defended Trump at every turn, her husband wrote tweets and articles and appeared on news shows to condemn his actions. He helped found the Lincoln Project, which sought Trump’s defeat in 2020.

In their statement, the couple asked that their privacy be respected and said they appreciated those who “know us, care for us, and support us.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
2 friends recount ‘terrifying’ encounter with tiger shark off Hawaii
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Shirokiya Japan Village walk opened in 2016.
Furnishings, appliances from Shirokiya Japan Village Walk up for auction
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai

Latest News

About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio
CPR, aka cardiopulmonary resuscitation, has been an important life saving tool since 1960
Using CPR in life and death emergencies
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign
Kaanapali Beach, Maui (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Lucky we live Hawaii: 3 Hawaii beaches ranked among top 5 in US (including no.1 )