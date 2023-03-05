Poke fans listen up! The 3rd annual Kauai Poke Fest is planned for June

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Poke lovers on the Garden Isle, this one’s for you!

Sam Choy and the Annual Kauai Poke Fest are returning to Koloa Landing on June 3. with celebrity chefs Aarón Sánchez and Ronnie Rainwater.

Sign-ups to compete are now open for professional and amateur chefs with original recipes.

If you are a better eater, you can always buy tickets to the event and vote for a fan favorite.

Poke nachos from Poke On Da Run in Pearl City is a popular menu on the item. But the shortage of ahi is making it harder for the locally owned shop to serve up the dish. (HNN)

The festival will include live entertainment, 20 professional and amateur chefs creating unique and delicious dishes, and more than 500 pounds of ahi poke.

Big prizes are on the line for the chefs, and the winning recipe will be added to the menu of the resort’s Holoholo Grill.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

More info is available here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.