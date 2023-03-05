Tributes
Hawaii’s first and only burn unit celebrates its 40th anniversary

Before the facility opened in 1983, patients from Hawaii and the Pacific region would need to be transported to the mainland for treatment — an arduous process
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s first and only specialized burn unit is celebrating a significant milestone.

Physicians, staff, and survivors were on hand to mark the Straub Medical Center’s Burn Unit’s 40th anniversary this weekend.

“When I first came here, I was a victim, but coming back, I’m a survivor. I’m just thankful for everything this hospital does for burn patients who come in,” says Andre Pulido about his experience at Straub Medical Center.

Before the facility opened in 1983, patients from Hawaii and the Pacific region would need to be transported to the mainland for treatment — an arduous process for victims.

Since then, nearly 2000 burn patients have received life-saving care at the facility.

In addition to providing care, the unit also provides training to the public and other medical professionals.

