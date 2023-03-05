First Alert Weather: Best looking day of the week, but rain is on the way Monday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Overview: Nice weather today, but two cold fronts will bring wind and rain starting on Monday evening for Kauai and thru the rest of the state Tuesday and Wednesday. Since the first of the fronts is forecast to stall near Maui County and Hawaii island, those islands can expect some locally heavy showers and there is some flash flood potential for the leewards sides of Maui and Hawaii islands.

Summary: Today will be the best day of the week when it comes to weather. Overnight into this morning its been clear skies and your waking up to a beautiful morning. Sea Breezes will bring some interior showers this afternoon and the trades will begin to weaken with primarily clear skies and nice conditions. Monday morning should be nice, however with the approaching cold front, Kauai will see it first Monday morning with pre-frontal moisture. As the fron comes thru, there will be 12-18 hours of increased showers for Kauai on Monday morning, O’ahu Monday pm into Tuesday overnight. It will then stall where there may be some locally heavy showers over the leeward sides of Maui and Hawaii Island; there is some flash flood potential for leeward Maui and leeward Hawaii island Tuesday and Wednesday. The second front just a couple hundred miles behind will much stronger reaching Kauai Tuesday evening and will bring more rain and will basically push the other stalled front thru the rest of the islands.

Strong WSW to W winds fill in behind the front; likely a wind advisory will be issued for Kauai and Oahu on Wednesday with Maui and Hawaii Island probably getting a wind advisory. Cooler and drier air is due in for the rest of the week

East-facing shore surf is steadily declining in direct response to easing trades. This east chop will continue to lower the next few days. A developing storm off the coast of Japan will send a small, medium period swell toward the region early this week. This small to medium size swell will be enhanced as this system develops a deepening low northwest of the offshore waters early Wednesday. This large, medium period northwest (310 degrees) swell will move through during the day Wednesday. If this swell materializes as model guidance suggests, it will likely produce warning level surf along all smaller island north and west-facing shores Wednesday and Thursday.

