‘He brought everybody together’: Family, friends celebrate life of Waikiki beachboy China Uemura

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roy “China” Uemura impacted so many lives.

And that impact was evident Saturday morning as hundreds came together to bid a final aloha to “Uncle China,” the Waikiki beachboy and surf contest organizer who died last month at 68.

It was a day for tears, laughter and cheers as friends and family gathered to remember Uemura and scatter his ashes off Ala Moana Beach Park.

“We’d really have it no other way,” Uemura’s son, Kekoa, told Hawaii News Now.

“He brought everybody together for a good time and it’s only fitting that, you know, on his last day, for everyone to say goodbye to him that we all come down, we all celebrate him.”

Ala Moana Beach Park was flooded with people for the celebration of life, everyone sharing fond memories for the longtime ambassador of surfing.

“Everybody expected this was going to happen because China did this many times before,” said Uemura’s friend, Wendell Oyadomari.

After the ceremony, the Uemura ohana paddled out to scatter Uemura’s ashes.

Of the many things Uemura was known for, his most impactful contribution might have been his annual longboard surf contests. The last contest ran in 2017, but the Uemura ‘ohana wants to bring it back for him.

“One of the last things before he got hurt before he went to the hospital, the last thing he told us was we got to get the contest going.” Kekoa said. “That’s the one thing in life that made him extremely happy.”

