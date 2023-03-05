EMS treats 4 men with stabbing wounds near Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a reported assault case near Nimitz Highway that left two men in serious condition.

Officials say the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

EMS said they treated and transported four unknown-age men with stabbing wounds. Two were stable, and two were in serious condition.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.