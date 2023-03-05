Can community clinic general excise tax exemption ease Hawaii’s doctor shortage?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, even before the pandemic, Hawaii has struggled with a shortage of doctors.

A new bill being considered by local lawmakers aims to help small community clinics offset rising operating costs and keep their doors open.

Dr. Lyla Prather of the Cachola Medical Clinic in Kalihi and Dr. Jerald Garcia of the Hawaii Institute for Pain joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about efforts to help save patients and doctors hundreds of millions of dollars and attract more doctors to the state.

