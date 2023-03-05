Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Can community clinic general excise tax exemption ease Hawaii’s doctor shortage?

Small community clinics say a general excise tax exemption will help ease Hawaii's doctor...
Small community clinics say a general excise tax exemption will help ease Hawaii's doctor shortage.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, even before the pandemic, Hawaii has struggled with a shortage of doctors.

A new bill being considered by local lawmakers aims to help small community clinics offset rising operating costs and keep their doors open.

Dr. Lyla Prather of the Cachola Medical Clinic in Kalihi and Dr. Jerald Garcia of the Hawaii Institute for Pain joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about efforts to help save patients and doctors hundreds of millions of dollars and attract more doctors to the state.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Glenn Nitta who was Mililani High School's Athletic director for...
Former athletic director at Mililani High allegedly stole $60,000 from school booster club
Kaanapali Beach, Maui (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Lucky we live Hawaii: 3 Hawaii beaches ranked among top 5 in US (including no. 1 )
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
2 friends recount ‘terrifying’ encounter with tiger shark off Hawaii
Shirokiya Japan Village walk opened in 2016.
Furnishings, appliances from Shirokiya Japan Village Walk up for auction
Media mogul and Billionaire Oprah Winfrey is expanding her land on the Valley Isle.
Oprah expands her Upcountry Maui property by 870 acres

Latest News

Major General Paula Lodi, commander of the 18th Theater Medical Command at Fort Shafter, is one...
U.S. Army female general reflects on advocating for women in the military
Roy “China” Uemura impacted so many lives.
‘He brought everybody together’: Family, friends celebrate life of Waikiki beachboy China Uemura
Major General Paula Lodi of the 18th Theater Medical Command at Fort Shafter is one of the...
The U.S. Army just promoted its first female active duty 2-star general in the Medical Service Corps
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Winds finally back down and a nice weekend is in store for us