We finally have lighter winds and drier conditions this weekend!

BUT First Alert Weather: More wet conditions are on the way Monday.
Overview: The long duration trade wind event will be tapering off through the day Saturday and ending Sunday as light to gentle winds become southwest. This may mean land breezes, locally stable and mostly clear conditions this evening. Little change expected for Sunday with quiet and clear conditions Sunday night.l Monday thru Wednesday will see two frontal systems come thru the islands only seperated by a few hundred miles. The prefrontal moisture will be followed by the first front itself, due to arrive over Kauai/Niihau sometime early to late afternoon Monday, settling over the central part of the state late Tuesday. Rainfall may be lower in intensity, but it will also be lower in speed which means the moisture may linger. The second cold front will arrive Tuesday night bringing moderate occasional moderate rain with some embedded heavier showers over the leeward zones Monday night thru Wednesday evening.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:55 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Lighter winds, drier conditions and sunnier skies Saturday and Sunday; a couple of fronts brings wet and windy weather Monday afternoon/evening

Overview: The long duration trade wind event will be tapering off through the day Saturday and ending Sunday as light to gentle winds become southwest. This may mean land breezes, locally stable and mostly clear conditions this evening. Little change expected for Sunday with quiet and clear conditions Sunday night.

Monday thru Wednesday will see two frontal systems come thru the islands only seperated by a few hundred miles. The prefrontal moisture will be followed by the first front itself, due to arrive over Kauai/Niihau sometime early to late afternoon Monday, settling over the central part of the state late Tuesday. Rainfall may be lower in intensity, but it will also be lower in speed which means the moisture may linger. The second cold front will arrive Tuesday night bringing moderate occasional moderate rain with some embedded heavier showers over the leeward zones Monday night thru Wednesday evening.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar

East-facing shore surf already on the way down due to the lighter trade winds.. Small surf is expected Saturday through Tuesday along the north and west-facing shores. An XL, medium period northwest swell emanating from the frontal system is forecast to arrive on Wednesday. If this swell materializes and passes across the islands at mid week, it will easily produce High Surf Warning level surf along all north and west-facing shores of the state.

