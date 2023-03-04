Support local athletes with Special Olympics Hawaii Spring Fundraisers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Special Olympics Hawaii kicks off the year with the return of two fundraisers – Tip A Cop and Paradise Plunge – both to benefit local athletes with intellectual disabilities statewide.

Supporters are invited to leave “tips” at participating Tip A Cop locations from Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5.

Two annual fundraising events return in March, to benefit local Special Olympics Hawaii athletes statewide (Special Olympics Hawaii)

Or make a splash by signing up for Paradise Plunge starting Monday, March 13.

“Our supporters play an integral role in our work to provide programs for our athletes to train and compete at no cost to them or their families,” said Special Olympics Hawaii’s Director of Development, Tracey Bender.

32nd Annual Tip A Cop Volunteer, off-duty law enforcement personnel on Oahu will get a taste of what it’s like to serve at popular restaurants during this year’s 32nd Annual Tip A Cop.

The event will take place on the following dates and times:

California Pizza Kitchen – Ka Makana Aliʻi, Kahala Mall, and Pearlridge Center

Friday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Goma Tei – Kahala Mall and Pearlridge Center

Friday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Counter Custom Burgers at Kahala Mall

Friday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As for the Paradise Plunge — The 4th Annual Paradise Plunge returns, inviting supporters to make a splash and share a video or photo of themselves participating in a water activity supporting Special Olympics Hawaii athletes.

Registration for this year’s Paradise Plunge will open on Monday, March 13, at 8 a.m.

Plungers are asked to raise a minimum $100 donation and will receive a Paradise Plunge event shirt.

A reduced fundraising goal of $50 is offered to students through college, and additional mahalo gifts will be awarded to “Passionate Plungers,” who raise $500, and “Super Plungers,” who raise $1,000.

Plungers send photos or a 60-second, horizontal video clip of themselves performing their “Paradise Plunge” to development@sohawaii.org.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, April 30.

Proceeds from both fundraisers will help Special Olympics Hawaii continue to provide year-round sports training and competition and health, wellness, and leadership programs for over 3,400 athletes statewide with intellectual disabilities, free of charge.

For more information on Tip A Cop and Paradise Plunge, please visit www.sohawaii.org.

