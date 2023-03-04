Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Support local athletes with Special Olympics Hawaii Spring Fundraisers

Two annual fundraising events return in March, to benefit local Special Olympics Hawaii...
Two annual fundraising events return in March, to benefit local Special Olympics Hawaii athletes statewide(Special Olympics Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:14 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Special Olympics Hawaii kicks off the year with the return of two fundraisers – Tip A Cop and Paradise Plunge – both to benefit local athletes with intellectual disabilities statewide.

Supporters are invited to leave “tips” at participating Tip A Cop locations from Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5.

Two annual fundraising events return in March, to benefit local Special Olympics Hawaii...
Two annual fundraising events return in March, to benefit local Special Olympics Hawaii athletes statewide(Special Olympics Hawaii)

Or make a splash by signing up for Paradise Plunge starting Monday, March 13.

“Our supporters play an integral role in our work to provide programs for our athletes to train and compete at no cost to them or their families,” said Special Olympics Hawaii’s Director of Development, Tracey Bender.

32nd Annual Tip A Cop Volunteer, off-duty law enforcement personnel on Oahu will get a taste of what it’s like to serve at popular restaurants during this year’s 32nd Annual Tip A Cop.

The event will take place on the following dates and times:

California Pizza Kitchen – Ka Makana Aliʻi, Kahala Mall, and Pearlridge Center

  • Friday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Goma Tei – Kahala Mall and Pearlridge Center

  • Friday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Counter Custom Burgers at Kahala Mall

  • Friday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As for the Paradise Plunge — The 4th Annual Paradise Plunge returns, inviting supporters to make a splash and share a video or photo of themselves participating in a water activity supporting Special Olympics Hawaii athletes.

Registration for this year’s Paradise Plunge will open on Monday, March 13, at 8 a.m.

Plungers are asked to raise a minimum $100 donation and will receive a Paradise Plunge event shirt.

A reduced fundraising goal of $50 is offered to students through college, and additional mahalo gifts will be awarded to “Passionate Plungers,” who raise $500, and “Super Plungers,” who raise $1,000.

Plungers send photos or a 60-second, horizontal video clip of themselves performing their “Paradise Plunge” to development@sohawaii.org.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, April 30.

Proceeds from both fundraisers will help Special Olympics Hawaii continue to provide year-round sports training and competition and health, wellness, and leadership programs for over 3,400 athletes statewide with intellectual disabilities, free of charge.

For more information on Tip A Cop and Paradise Plunge, please visit www.sohawaii.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
2 friends recount ‘terrifying’ encounter with tiger shark off Hawaii
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Shirokiya Japan Village walk opened in 2016.
Furnishings, appliances from Shirokiya Japan Village Walk up for auction
File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai

Latest News

According to court documents, Glenn Nitta who was Mililani High School's Athletic director for...
Former athletic director at Mililani High allegedly stole $60,000 from school booster club
City prosecutors have charged a longtime Mililani High School leader with multiple counts of...
Former Mililani High athletic director indicted
Mikah Labuanan.
This Maui high school wrestler wants to win 4 state titles. He’s halfway there
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Winds finally back down and a nice weekend is in store for us