Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Scientists: Lava from Mauna Loa eruption wasn’t left over from 1984 event

FILE - Lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii.
FILE - Lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii.(Caleb Jones | AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say Mauna Loa’s recent eruption has given them their first look “inside” the volcano in almost 40 years.

They’ve been studying samples from last year’s nearly two-week long eruption and say the lava temperature was over 2,000 degrees.

Are Mauna Loa and Kilauea connected? New study finds network of magma chambers

The USGS also says all of the lava across the summit and the Northeast rift zone came from a solo source and did not include any leftover magma from the 1984 eruption.

Interestingly, scientists have also concluded that the composition of erupting lava was similar to other Mauna Loa samples dating back to 1843.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
2 friends recount ‘terrifying’ encounter with tiger shark off Hawaii
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
A cab plowed into the back of a police vehicle on Thursday on the H-1 Freeway.
HPD officer injured after cab plows into back of police vehicle

Latest News

The budget will include more spending for public safety and affordable housing and will include...
City unveils $3.4B budget that includes property tax relief plan
Shirokiya Japan Village walk opened in 2016.
Furnishings, appliances from Shirokiya Japan Village Walk up for auction
All four members of Hawaii congressional delegation have sent a joint letter to the Internal...
Congressional delegation calls on IRS to provide relief for Red Hill families
Midday Newscast: City proposes $300 tax credit for those with homeowner's exemption