Scientists: Lava from Mauna Loa eruption wasn’t left over from 1984 event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say Mauna Loa’s recent eruption has given them their first look “inside” the volcano in almost 40 years.

They’ve been studying samples from last year’s nearly two-week long eruption and say the lava temperature was over 2,000 degrees.

Are Mauna Loa and Kilauea connected? New study finds network of magma chambers

The USGS also says all of the lava across the summit and the Northeast rift zone came from a solo source and did not include any leftover magma from the 1984 eruption.

Interestingly, scientists have also concluded that the composition of erupting lava was similar to other Mauna Loa samples dating back to 1843.

