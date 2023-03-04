Pacific Buddhist Academy hosts 17th annual Taiko Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pacific Buddhist Academy will hold its 17th Annual Taiko Festival, Senri No Michi, at the Moanalua Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 5 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at pacificbuddhistacademy.org

Senior Tani Oshita, PBA head of school Josh Morse and student taiko performers joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about the tradition and shared a special performance.

