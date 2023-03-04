Tributes
Oprah expands her upcountry Maui property by 870 acres for over $6M

Media mogul and Billionaire Oprah Winfrey is expanding her land on the Valley Isle.
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:20 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Media mogul and billionaire Oprah Winfrey is expanding her land on the Valley Isle.

Maui Now reports Winfrey has recently purchased 870 acres of land in Kula for just over $6.6 million, adding to hundreds of acres of real estate she already owns in Kula and Hana.

Ulupalakua Ranch previously owned the parcels, said Maui Now.

Winfrey has been a part-time Maui resident for years as a landowner in Kula and Hana.

Her early purchases include 1,000 acres of Haleakala Ranch land, which included an 11-room bed-and-breakfast on 17 acres in Kula, in 2004, according to The Maui News.

She also bought more than 200 acres of coastal land in Hana between 2002 and 2005.

