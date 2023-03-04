Maui sophomore wrestler strives to win 4 state titles. He’s halfway there.

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Not one, but two state titles are already under his belt – and he is only a sophomore!

Mikah Labuanan wants to be the first wrestler from Maui to win a state championship all four years of high school.

“Since I can remember, it has been my first real goal,” Mikah said. “Especially watching wrestling all the time, seeing other older kids who’ve now become my mentors. It gives me so much motivation.”

Mikah started competing when he was five years old. His father and coach Michael Labuanan said he knew back then his son was destined for remarkable things.

“He wants it and he puts in the work. So I think that’s what sets him apart,” said Michael. “Other people talk about it, he lives it.”

As a freshman, Mikah won Maui Interscholastic League Wrestler of the year last year.

He also won MIL Champ this year as a sophomore.

He is now a two-time state champion.

He is the only boy from Maui to win a state wrestling title as a freshman.

He aims to be the only Maui boy to be a state wrestling champ all four years in high school.

“A lot of people believe that just by going to practice you can be the best, but a lot of time off the mat, what you’re doing in your spare time, what you’re watching, what you’re reading, and who you’re around plays a huge part,” Mikah said.

“I see all the hard work he puts in, the time the effort and the sacrifices. His friends are going out and he’s at home, lifting weights, or studying to like 12 o’clock at night,” Michael said. “Does it every day.”

Mikah says aside from practicing every day, he also does yoga, stretching, journaling and meditation.

“Fifty percent of it is all mental. Like how much you want it,” Mikah said.

The 16-year-old at Kamehameha Schools Maui hopes to earn a full-ride scholarship to a Division 1 college. Then maybe win a gold medal in the Olympics one day.

