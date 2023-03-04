Tributes
Hawaii police departments offer big incentives as competition for new recruits heats up

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii police departments are making moves to beef up incentives as recruiting efforts grow more competitive.

The Maui Police Department will soon give every officer and rookie a raise of $750 per month. And there’s no end date for that increase.

MPD Officer Marvin Tevaga said the bonus was a way the administration could retain officers while attracting new ones.

Meanwhile, Hawaii County police offered a $1,000 incentive during its most recent recruitment effort. The money was divided ― half given upon entry into the academy and the other half after the probationary period is over.

“This is something we would likely consider in the future,” said Hawaii County Police Major Aimee Wana.

Every police department in Hawaii has vacancies. Here’s a breakdown:

  • Maui Police Department: 104 vacancies
  • Hawaii County Police Department: 63 vacancies
  • Kauai Police Department: 23 vacancies
  • Honolulu Police Department: 393 vacancies

A Honolulu Police Department spokesperson said they are looking at possible incentives, but not offering anything at this time.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers has been trying to get HPD to offer some kind of bonus as applications have dropped and vacancies climb toward 400.

“We have shown them examples of what has been done in other counties,” said Nick Schlapak, chair of SHOPO’s Honolulu Chapter.

Schlapak called it frustrating as departments across the country offer huge financial incentives.

“Not only enticing brand new people into the profession, but they’re also luring people away from from other counties as well,” Schlpak said.

The Seattle Police Department is advertising a $7,500 bonus for new applicants. But a lateral move could mean a $30,000 bonus for an officer outside Seattle.

In North Las Vegas, the incentive is $40,000 for the lateral move.

Honolulu Councilmember Andria Tupola, of the Public Safety Committee, also expressed frustration that HPD isn’t offering any kind of financial bonus.

“We need to put these dollars into incentives if we want our recruit classes to go up,” Tupola said.

HPD is instead trying to increase applications by targeting recruitment efforts.

“We’re starting to do more information sessions on the military bases, trying to do more testing outside our normal testing areas,” said HPD Sgt. Jeffrey Kayo.

Tupola said that isn’t enough. She said she’ll look to the police commission to push HPD for incentives.

