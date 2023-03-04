Good Samaritans help Coast Guard rescue crew from sinking fishing vessel off Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two commercial fishing vessels helped U.S. Coast Guard crews rescue six people from a sinking fishing vessel roughly 550 miles southwest of Hawaii on Thursday night.

The call came in around 6:45 p.m.

According to the Coast Guard, the owner of the 52-foot Sea Smile reported that the boat was disabled and water was rising rapidly in the engine room and fish holds.

The six crew members abandoned ship aboard a life raft.

Two other fishing boats in the area helped Coast Guard crews locate and rescue them.

Everyone is reported to be in good condition and on their way to Honolulu.

