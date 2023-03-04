Furnishings, appliances from Shirokiya Japan Village Walk up for auction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Restaurant equipment from Shirokiya Japan Village Walk can now be yours.

The 48-kitchen food court at Ala Moana Center closed in 2020, when the pandemic began.

Hundreds of items are up for grabs, including freezers, ovens, modern tables, chairs and dishes.

There’s even Gacha token-operated price machines.

The online auction runs through 6 p.m. next Sunday. For details, click here.

