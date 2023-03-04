Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former athletic director at Mililani High allegedly stole $60,000 from school booster club

City prosecutors have charged a longtime Mililani High School leader with multiple counts of theft.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:50 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime public schools leader and the former athletic director of Mililani High allegedly stole more than $60,000 from the school’s booster club, according to city prosecutors.

Glenn Nitta was indicted on eight charges of theft and failure to report income from 2015 to 2021, when he retired. The former baseball coach served as Trojans athletic director for more than 20 years.

A grand jury indictment said Nitta used booster club money to pay off credit cards, pad his bank accounts and withdrew money from the booster club’s account at an ATM in Las Vegas.

He allegedly lied to cover it up.

On Friday, Mililani High School leaders posted a letter online saying they’re aware of the alleged misconduct involving a retired employee.

They said their new non-profit Mililani High School Foundation is not in any way affiliated to the former Athletic Booster Club, which has closed its accounts.

The state Department of Education also released the following statement:

The Department is aware of the alleged misconduct involving a retired Mililani High School employee. The employee allegations are extremely disappointing and do not reflect the standards and values that we expect all HIDOE employees to uphold. We thank Mililani High’s leadership for fully cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors throughout this process.

Sources tell HNN that Nitta is supposed to turn himself in Monday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
2 friends recount ‘terrifying’ encounter with tiger shark off Hawaii
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth

Latest News

City prosecutors have charged a longtime Mililani High School leader with multiple counts of...
Former Mililani High athletic director indicted
Mikah Labuanan.
This Maui high school wrestler wants to win 4 state titles. He’s halfway there
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Winds finally back down and a nice weekend is in store for us
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii police departments offer big incentives as competition for new recruits heats up