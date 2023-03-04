Former athletic director at Mililani High allegedly stole $60,000 from school booster club

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime public schools leader and the former athletic director of Mililani High allegedly stole more than $60,000 from the school’s booster club, according to city prosecutors.

Glenn Nitta was indicted on eight charges of theft and failure to report income from 2015 to 2021, when he retired. The former baseball coach served as Trojans athletic director for more than 20 years.

A grand jury indictment said Nitta used booster club money to pay off credit cards, pad his bank accounts and withdrew money from the booster club’s account at an ATM in Las Vegas.

He allegedly lied to cover it up.

On Friday, Mililani High School leaders posted a letter online saying they’re aware of the alleged misconduct involving a retired employee.

They said their new non-profit Mililani High School Foundation is not in any way affiliated to the former Athletic Booster Club, which has closed its accounts.

The state Department of Education also released the following statement:

The Department is aware of the alleged misconduct involving a retired Mililani High School employee. The employee allegations are extremely disappointing and do not reflect the standards and values that we expect all HIDOE employees to uphold. We thank Mililani High’s leadership for fully cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors throughout this process.

Sources tell HNN that Nitta is supposed to turn himself in Monday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.