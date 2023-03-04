Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
2 friends recount ‘terrifying’ encounter with tiger shark off Hawaii
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
A cab plowed into the back of a police vehicle on Thursday on the H-1 Freeway.
HPD officer injured after cab plows into back of police vehicle

Latest News

Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been sentenced to life in prison.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison for 2019 death of Alabama toddler
The budget will include more spending for public safety and affordable housing and will include...
City unveils $3.4B budget that includes property tax relief plan
Shirokiya Japan Village walk opened in 2016.
Furnishings, appliances from Shirokiya Japan Village Walk up for auction
All four members of Hawaii congressional delegation have sent a joint letter to the Internal...
Congressional delegation calls on IRS to provide relief for Red Hill families
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 5 deaths reported