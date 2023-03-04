Banning TikTok and other takeaways from Congress’ first attempt to address China concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Escalating tensions across the Pacific as relations between the U.S. and China continue to be strained. This week, a bipartisan House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party began hearings on how best to approach tensions with Beijing.

David Stilwell, former assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to discuss his takeaways amid headlines about spy balloons, Chinese aid in the Russia-Ukraine war, military buildup near Taiwan and the Philippines and social media influence.

