Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘An injustice’: OHA fails to overturn housing ban on its land in Kakaako Makai

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has lost another round in its effort to build residential condos in Kakaako.
By Daryl Huff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has lost another round in its effort to build residential condos in Kakaako.

Opponents are celebrating, but OHA is pledging not to give up.

The state banned residential development in Kakaako Makai in 2006, to block high-rise condos proposed by Alexander & Baldwin. In 2012, OHA agreed that the land was worth $200 million, even with the housing ban, and accepted the property as a settlement over years of underpayment of ceded land revenues.

But since then, Kakaako development has exploded nearby and the demand for housing has peaked.

OHA argues that the ban on residential development just across the street from new high-rises is unfair for the agency designed to benefit Native Hawaiians.

OHA Board of Trustees Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey argued that OHA should have the same ability to develop as the mainland companies building across the street.

“How are they able to do that when they are not even residents of Hawaii and the host culture cannot even build three condos for our people?,” she said. “I think that is just an injustice.”

OHA has been asking the Legislature to allow up to three, 400-foot residential towers along Ala Moana Boulevard.

But opponents, including Kakaako Makai Community Planning Council Chair Wayne Takamine, argued the area was intended for public space.

‘We want to preserve the open space for people, for the general public,” Takamine said.

Opponents also include powerful House Speaker Scott Saiki, who represents the area. They say highrise development near the old city incinerator could unearth toxic pollution, interfere with airport flight paths and be at risk for sea level rise. Plus, they point out that OHA knew condos were banned when it accepted the settlement.

Facing those obstacles, Senate Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz, who supported OHA’s request, killed the bill to allow residential use but promised $65 million to repair the old Fisherman’s Wharf pier and $6 million for an environmental impact statement.

“The EIS is going to give OHA and the HCDA (which governs Kakaako development) and the community a sense of what will be the real environmental impacts, what can be built,” Dela Cruz said.

OHA leadership is still hoping to win over the legislature this year, although that would require bending legislative rules. But they see the proposed appropriations as building blocks.

“We believe that these moneys are the beginnings for us for development at Kakaako,” Lindsey said

Lawmakers say OHA’s options now include renegotiating the original settlement for different land or coming up with a compromise plan for Kakaako that the community can accept, but critics say the agency would need to rebuild trust, first.

“We don’t know what they want they have to come down with something more solid,” Takamine said.

Even without a change to the law, OHA has the ability to develop commercial and retail facilities alongside a planned shoreline promenade.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
2 friends recount ‘terrifying’ encounter with tiger shark off Hawaii
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
A cab plowed into the back of a police vehicle on Thursday on the H-1 Freeway.
HPD officer injured after cab plows into back of police vehicle

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii police departments offer big incentives as competition for new recruits heats up
Two commercial fishing vessels helped U.S. Coast Guard crews rescue six people from a sinking...
Good Samaritans help Coast Guard rescue crew from sinking fishing vessel off Hawaii
The budget will include more spending for public safety and affordable housing and will include...
City unveils $3.4B budget that includes property tax relief plan
FILE - Lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii.
Scientists: Lava from Mauna Loa eruption wasn’t left over from 1984 event