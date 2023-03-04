‘An injustice’: OHA fails to overturn housing ban on its land in Kakaako Makai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has lost another round in its effort to build residential condos in Kakaako.

Opponents are celebrating, but OHA is pledging not to give up.

The state banned residential development in Kakaako Makai in 2006, to block high-rise condos proposed by Alexander & Baldwin. In 2012, OHA agreed that the land was worth $200 million, even with the housing ban, and accepted the property as a settlement over years of underpayment of ceded land revenues.

But since then, Kakaako development has exploded nearby and the demand for housing has peaked.

OHA argues that the ban on residential development just across the street from new high-rises is unfair for the agency designed to benefit Native Hawaiians.

OHA Board of Trustees Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey argued that OHA should have the same ability to develop as the mainland companies building across the street.

“How are they able to do that when they are not even residents of Hawaii and the host culture cannot even build three condos for our people?,” she said. “I think that is just an injustice.”

OHA has been asking the Legislature to allow up to three, 400-foot residential towers along Ala Moana Boulevard.

But opponents, including Kakaako Makai Community Planning Council Chair Wayne Takamine, argued the area was intended for public space.

‘We want to preserve the open space for people, for the general public,” Takamine said.

Opponents also include powerful House Speaker Scott Saiki, who represents the area. They say highrise development near the old city incinerator could unearth toxic pollution, interfere with airport flight paths and be at risk for sea level rise. Plus, they point out that OHA knew condos were banned when it accepted the settlement.

Facing those obstacles, Senate Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz, who supported OHA’s request, killed the bill to allow residential use but promised $65 million to repair the old Fisherman’s Wharf pier and $6 million for an environmental impact statement.

“The EIS is going to give OHA and the HCDA (which governs Kakaako development) and the community a sense of what will be the real environmental impacts, what can be built,” Dela Cruz said.

OHA leadership is still hoping to win over the legislature this year, although that would require bending legislative rules. But they see the proposed appropriations as building blocks.

“We believe that these moneys are the beginnings for us for development at Kakaako,” Lindsey said

Lawmakers say OHA’s options now include renegotiating the original settlement for different land or coming up with a compromise plan for Kakaako that the community can accept, but critics say the agency would need to rebuild trust, first.

“We don’t know what they want they have to come down with something more solid,” Takamine said.

Even without a change to the law, OHA has the ability to develop commercial and retail facilities alongside a planned shoreline promenade.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.