Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

These patients could have few alternatives for life-saving care if key pharmacy closes

(Hawaii News Now)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Traffic is really hectic nowadays.”

It’s one of the many reasons Bruce Brumeghim is grateful he lives so close to Kona Community Hospital.

Every other Thursday, doctors have the Kailua-Kona resident come in for chemotherapy to treat his bone marrow cancer. The IV infusion is made right on-site in the hospital’s pharmacy.

But Brumeghim may soon be forced to go elsewhere for those life-saving drugs.

That’s because Kona Community Hospital could be forced to close if it doesn’t meet new regulations set to go in effect later this year. Technicians at the facility get more than 500 patient visits every month.

RELATED COVERAGE:

But the care could be put on hold if hospital leadership can’t convince the Legislature to provide it with $2.3 million. That’s the rest of the money it needs to finish an expansion project that’ll bring the facility up to code.

“Patients that we are currently seeing won’t be able to receive the care they need,” said Clayton McGhan, chief executive officer for the West Hawaii Region.

“It has a huge effect.”

If the pharmacy closes, patients would have to travel to the East Hawaii Health Cancer Center in Hilo.

It’s about a two-hour drive ― one-way.

The only other option is North Hawaii Community Hospital in Waimea. That’s at least an hour’s drive one-way.

And that’s only if they can get an appointment.

HNN asked both facilities how many additional patients they can treat.

A spokesperson for the East Hawaii Cancer Center didn’t give an exact number instead saying in a statement:

“We would work with our providers to triage patients with the most acute needs and do our best to care for the needs of our island.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for North Hawaii Community Hospital said the facility “could absorb about five to 10 additional infusion per week.”

Kona Community Hospital Director of Pharmacy Missy Elliot pointed out that when patients are undergoing chemotherapy, traveling long distances becomes very difficult.

“They’re tired, they’re sick, they may have nausea, vomiting diarrhea. And they’re in pain,” she said.

Brumeghim added, “A lot of the people who come here, the patients, lot of them not capable to drive and all that. It would be devastating if they shut this facility down.”

HNN confirmed both facilities in Hilo and Waimea are already in compliance with the new federal regulations, which are set to go into effect Nov. 1.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Missing inmate David Keanu serving time for burglary
Missing work furlough inmate voluntarily returns to OCCC
The son of Danny and Patti Ching, Derek said his parents were high school sweethearts who were...
Couple killed in house fire remembered as high school sweethearts enjoying their golden years

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Take a look inside Pearl Harbor's giant golf-ball shaped radar
A cab plowed into the back of a police vehicle on Thursday on the H-1 Freeway.
HPD officer injured after cab plows into back of police vehicle
Hawaii media got a tour of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's SBX-1 -- the world's largest, most...
Inside the “golf ball” at Pearl Harbor, a powerful radar for missile defense
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
2 HPD officers taken to hospital after cab plows into back of police vehicle