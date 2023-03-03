Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Public’s help sought in locating stolen custom bike belonging to stroke survivor

James "Kimo" Akaka sits atop the special bicycle he uses in the Honolulu Marathon and Great...
James "Kimo" Akaka sits atop the special bicycle he uses in the Honolulu Marathon and Great Aloha Run. Boca Hawaii owner and triathlete trainer Raul Torres helps Akaka with race preparations.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:39 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who survived a stroke is now asking for the public’s help to find his stolen custom bike.

It was stolen from the back of a truck in Chinatown.

The owner of the bike is James “Kimo” Akaka. He suffered a stroke in 2011, leaving him partially paralyzed and unable to speak.

Akaka was planning to use the bike in the New York City marathon in November.

His friend tells us the loss of the bike is devastating for a man who has already lost so much.

“It’s just tragic that somebody would steal that from him,” said Francesco Zanetti, friend of Akaka. “You know, you can clearly tell that, you know, it’s an accessible vehicle.”

“It’s a custom made piece of equipment that cost thousands of dollars that only serves one purpose to one person.”

Akaka has filed a report with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
The friends estimate the shark was about 15 feet long.
2 friends recount ‘terrifying’ encounter with tiger shark off Hawaii
A cab plowed into the back of a police vehicle on Thursday on the H-1 Freeway.
HPD officer injured after cab plows into back of police vehicle
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Sound detecting microphones
In effort to crackdown on loud mufflers, lawmakers considering noise detectors
Sunrise News Roundup (March 3, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 3, 2023)
In effort to crackdown on illegal mufflers, lawmakers considering noise detectors
In effort to crackdown on illegal mufflers, lawmakers considering noise detectors
The state Transportation Department is working to make repairs to downed baggage handling...
Repairs underway to baggage handling systems at Honolulu’s airport