Public’s help sought in locating stolen custom bike belonging to stroke survivor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who survived a stroke is now asking for the public’s help to find his stolen custom bike.

It was stolen from the back of a truck in Chinatown.

The owner of the bike is James “Kimo” Akaka. He suffered a stroke in 2011, leaving him partially paralyzed and unable to speak.

Akaka was planning to use the bike in the New York City marathon in November.

His friend tells us the loss of the bike is devastating for a man who has already lost so much.

“It’s just tragic that somebody would steal that from him,” said Francesco Zanetti, friend of Akaka. “You know, you can clearly tell that, you know, it’s an accessible vehicle.”

“It’s a custom made piece of equipment that cost thousands of dollars that only serves one purpose to one person.”

Akaka has filed a report with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at (808) 935-3311.

