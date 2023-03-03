Tributes
As pickleball picks up in popularity, city plans to open dozens of new dedicated courts

Two Native Hawaiian men convicted of a hate crime in a brutal 2014 attack on Maui have been sentenced.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is trying to keep up with what’s believed to be the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation plans to open 67 new dedicated pickleball courts across Oahu.

“This is something that’s been long overdue and it’s great to see that they’re taking action because the demand is so great in all the communities,” said John Veltri, of Friends of Diamond Head Tennis Center.

Currently, Oahu has 10 courts with permanent nets, which can get crowded with players looking for a game. Crews plan to repurpose under-utilized tennis, basketball and volleyball courts.

Keehi Lagoon park is first up, with a dozen pickleball courts expected by this summer.

The city will also offer more pickleball classes and free play times at public gyms.

