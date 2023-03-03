Maui bomb squad removes unexploded ordnance found at recycling company

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui bomb squad removed an unexploded ordnance on Wednesday.

This was at a Kihei recycling company on East Welakahao Road.

The Maui Police Department said workers found the 60 millimeter high explosive mortar within their metals collections area on Tuesday.

Army specialists detonated the bomb at an off-site location.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.