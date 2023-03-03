Tributes
Hokulea and other canoes to appear at Saturday’s Kualoa/Hakipuu Canoe Fest

(Polynesian Voyaging Society)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Saturday, Hawaiian voyaging canoe, Hokulea, and other canoes will return to Kualoa/Hakipuu on Windward Oahu for this Saturday’s 14th Annual Kualoa/Hakipuu Canoe Fest.

It’s where the public can learn about Hawaiian culture, paddling, sailing and navigation. Voyagers are coming from across the state with their waa or canoe.

“These small canoes are cared for with the promise from special communities and in a way that their children are going to learn deep education,” said Nainoa Thompson, President and pwo (master) navigator, Polynesian Voyaging Society.

He told Hawaii News Now Hokulea’s first launch was from Hakipuu and for him, it’s deeply personal.

“I was young and I happened just to be there. I watched a big truck pulling big giant brown halls of a canoe,” said Thompson.

“I watched the communities lash that canoe and I watched them launch it on March 8, 1975 48 years ago,” he added.

The crew of Polynesian Voyaging Society is getting ready for another voyage with Hokulea. Details will be announced later, but Thompson says for the next journey, he’ll try to sail as little as possible.

“My role is complex because it’s the primary job is to stay safe, but also to let young people go find their future,” he said.

For now, the challenge is sailing the canoe to Hakipuu in the rough weather.

“The irony is Hokulea needs to be there,” said Thompson.

The 14th Annual Kualoa/Hakipuu Canoe Fest this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kualoa Regional Park. \

