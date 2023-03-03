Hawaii’s congressional delegation calls on IRS to provide relief for Red Hill families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All four members of Hawaii congressional delegation have sent a joint letter to the Internal Revenue Service expressing “deep concern” about the taxes Red Hill families may have to pay.

Hawaii News Now first reported the story two weeks ago, when residents started getting tax bills for the hotels they were put up in during the tainted water crisis.

Some civilian families got more than $20,000 in hotel reimbursements but were still assessed $6,500 in taxes.

“Approximately 93,000 U.S. Navy water system users were impacted by the contaminated drinking water, many of whom relocated to temporary housing during the drinking water crisis,” said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono in her letter.

“With no access to clean drinking water, these individuals were unable to return to their homes, businesses, and schools for almost four months.”

Hawaii’s members of Congress say that the emergency assistance should be exempt from taxes, just like aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

