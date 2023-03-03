Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds to bring drier conditions over the weekend

Your top local headlines for Friday, March 3, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet trade wind weather will continue through Friday, with locally heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms, especially widespread over windward Maui and Big Island.

Trade wind speeds will continue to gradually diminish, but will remain locally breezy Friday before becoming light and variable Saturday and Sunday. Spotty afternoon downpours will be possible.

A slow-moving disturbance will develop north of the islands early next week, sending several cold fronts over the islands.

Occasionally gusty southwest to west winds will prevail, shifting the rainfall focus to leeward areas. A cool and dry air mass will follow the fronts for the second half of next week.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday for large and rough surf along east facing shores.

An incoming small long-period northwest swell will give a slight boost to north shore surf Friday. An extra-large long-period northwest swell could bring warning level surf to north and west facing shores Wednesday.

A series of small south swells will keep south shore surf near the seasonal average during the next 7 days.

