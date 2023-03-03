Tributes
FBI Honolulu will hold special recruitment event for women

The FBI Honolulu Field Office is holding a special recruitment event for women, called Mana Wahine.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI Honolulu Field Office is holding a special recruitment event for women, called Mana Wahine, amid a broader push to diversity its ranks.

The day-long event includes details on careers in the FBI and a “day in the life” at Quantico.

The recruitment event is set for March 16, but participants must register by March 13.

