Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Episode 151: Let’s talk about colon health. (Yes, really.)

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a medical screening that can save lives, but it’s not often talked about because, well ... it’s pretty embarrassing.

On this Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Steph describes what she went through to get her first colonoscopy while Noli opted for the less invasive approach.

They hope starting this important conversation will help raise awareness and educate anyone hesitant about making an appointment to get checked.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
Kai Koening suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit in the head by a four-man canoe...
Surfer struck by canoe off Waikiki files suit, claiming paddlers were out of their depth
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Missing inmate David Keanu serving time for burglary
Missing work furlough inmate voluntarily returns to OCCC
The son of Danny and Patti Ching, Derek said his parents were high school sweethearts who were...
Couple killed in house fire remembered as high school sweethearts enjoying their golden years

Latest News

After three years, the Honolulu Festival is set to return to the islands.
After pandemic pause, Honolulu Festival to fill streets of Waikiki with grand return
Ukrainian refugees in Hawaii describe how life has changed more than 1 year after Russia's...
‘Horror unfolding’: How life has changed for Ukrainian refugees in Hawaii a year after war started
The state Transportation Department is working to make repairs to downed baggage handling...
Repairs underway to baggage handling systems at Honolulu’s airport
The war has drawn on for more than a year now.
Ukrainian refugees in Hawaii describe how life has changed since start of Russia-Ukraine war