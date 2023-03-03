Episode 151: Let’s talk about colon health. (Yes, really.)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a medical screening that can save lives, but it’s not often talked about because, well ... it’s pretty embarrassing.

On this Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Steph describes what she went through to get her first colonoscopy while Noli opted for the less invasive approach.

They hope starting this important conversation will help raise awareness and educate anyone hesitant about making an appointment to get checked.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.