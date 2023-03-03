After pandemic pause, Honolulu Festival to fill streets of Waikiki with grand return

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since 2019, an annual cultural event is coming back to the islands.

The Honolulu Festival is making a grand return this month after a pandemic hiatus.

The event — a weekend of cultural performances, parade and Nagaoka fireworks show — will take place March 10 through March 12.

Organizers held a press conference Thursday, saying they were hopeful this would ramp up the return of visitors from Asia.

The theme of this year’s festivities is “Connect with Aloha, Forward to the New Future.”

Here are some of the highlights to expect:

March 10

Educational tours for students to learn about native cultures of Pacific Rim groups. Students will also get to toss genki balls – made of mud, rice bran and molasses – in the Ala Wai Canal to help remove sludge and harmful bacteria.

A Friendship Gala for partners, sponsors and supporters

March 11 and March 12

Free cultural activities, arts and entertainment at the Hawaii Convention Center, Ala Moana Center and Waikiki Beach Walk

Adults can enjoy the new Sake and Food Festival

Grand Parade on Kalakaua Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

The festival concludes with the spectacular Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach, starting at 8:30 p.m.

