2 HPD officers taken to hospital after cab plows into back of police vehicle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two officers were taken to a hospital on Thursday afternoon after a cab plowed into the back of a police vehicle.

Sources say the officers were blocking traffic for a disabled vehicle that needed a tow truck.

The conditions of the officers were not immediately known.

The cab driver was not injured.

The incident comes in the wake of a traffic incident left month that left an HPD officer critically injured. HPD Officer Felix Gasmen was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on the H-3 Freeway.

Following the crash, HPD officials reminded the public about the “Move Over” law, which requires drivers to move over when approaching emergency vehicles or slow down if they can’t.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

