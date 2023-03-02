A Waimea kapa maker receives nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An artist and “living treasure” from Waimea won the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.

Roen Hufford is one of this year’s National Endowment for the Arts “National Heritage Fellows.”

Hufford’s chosen medium is the labor-intensive traditional work of “ka hana kapa.”

This award is considered the Nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts. She’ll also receive $25,000.

Hufford says the richness of her environment inspires her designs.

She hosts a weekly “kapa hui” at her Big Island farm, where students of all ages are welcome to learn.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.