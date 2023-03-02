Wahine basketball hosts CSUN, UC Santa Barbara to wrap up regular season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team wraps up the 2023 regular season at home this weekend with games against Cal State Northridge and UC Santa Barbara.

UH takes on CSUN on Thursday and UCSB on Saturday.

Hawaii is also set to celebrate Senior Night on Saturday, set to honor Kallin Spiller and McKenna Haire following their game with the Gauchos.

It’s a big weekend as far as seeding to the Wahine heading into the Big West Tournament. Hawaii is currently fourth in the BWC and with a successful two games, they could bump up to third going into the tourney — at worst they could get bumped down to sixth.

Tip off against the Matadors and the Gauchos is both set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.