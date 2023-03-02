Tributes
UH men’s basketball hits the road to close out 2023 regular season

Hawaii Basketball
Hawaii Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team wraps up the 2023 Big West Conference regular season on the road with games against Cal State Northridge and UC Santa Barbara.

UH takes on the Matadors on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time and the Gauchos on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Hawaii currently sits tied for fourth place in the Big West standings, however they are just one game out of first place in the congested BWC top-five.

With two games to play, the ‘Bows could at best finish tied for first or at worst in sixth place heading into the Big West Tournament.

UH’s Thursday game will be streamed on ESPN+ while their season finale against UCSB will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

